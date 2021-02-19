Dnb Asa (DNHBY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.82 on March 11th

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.815 per share on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77.

OTCMKTS DNHBY opened at $19.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Dnb Asa has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.

Get Dnb Asa alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DNHBY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dnb Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Dnb Asa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.