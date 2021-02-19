Lumentum’s (LITE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna Bancshares

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $120.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LITE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Shares of LITE opened at $91.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.46 and its 200-day moving average is $87.59. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,181 shares in the company, valued at $8,918,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,684 shares of company stock worth $4,406,472. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

