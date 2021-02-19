Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ShockWave Medical, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia expects that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the year.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%.

SWAV has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $123.19 on Friday. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,306,000 after buying an additional 150,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,686,000 after acquiring an additional 124,830 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,515,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after acquiring an additional 53,673 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,803,000 after acquiring an additional 305,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,077,000 after purchasing an additional 478,343 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 45,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $4,534,590.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,451.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $188,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,559.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,455 shares of company stock worth $7,931,111 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

