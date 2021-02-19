Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TriNet Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for TriNet Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $79.31 on Friday. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $85.36. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day moving average is $72.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 482.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $1,947,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,455.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 12,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total value of $942,922.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,258,168.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,757 shares of company stock worth $13,038,062 over the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

