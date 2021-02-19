Oppenheimer Weighs in on Globus Medical, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Globus Medical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman expects that the medical device company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

GMED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Shares of GMED opened at $63.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average is $58.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $68.24.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,356 shares of company stock worth $5,413,555. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2,178.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 39.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.