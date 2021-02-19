Wacker Chemie (WCH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wacker Chemie (ETR: WCH) recently:

2/12/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €132.00 ($155.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €137.00 ($161.18) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €137.00 ($161.18) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €153.00 ($180.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €129.00 ($151.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €142.50 ($167.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €123.00 ($144.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €111.05 ($130.65) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €120.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €98.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. Wacker Chemie AG has a 12 month low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 12 month high of €131.55 ($154.76). The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

