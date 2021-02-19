Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €3.97 ($4.67).

NOKIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

