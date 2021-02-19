Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 408 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9,650.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $551.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $501.08 and a 200-day moving average of $440.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.13, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $548.58.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,030 shares of company stock worth $14,003,913. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.