1,586 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 77,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $212.64 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $219.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.