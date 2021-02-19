Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 15,784.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,732,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,262 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 198,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 194,821 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 54.1% in the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 456,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,729,000 after buying an additional 160,275 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $12,676,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,819,000 after buying an additional 47,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total value of $23,290,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,311,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,860,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $147.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.61 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $80.14 and a twelve month high of $162.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.88 and its 200 day moving average is $147.21. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.