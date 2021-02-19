Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Position Lifted by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 50,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $192.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $210.66.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.77.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

