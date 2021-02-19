FIL Ltd Sells 125,542 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,540,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125,542 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $71,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,165,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,143,000 after acquiring an additional 278,765 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,125,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,832,000 after acquiring an additional 188,673 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,604,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 263,444 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 983.6% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,734,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 429.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,668,000 after purchasing an additional 891,567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $28.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $423.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.28 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2062 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

In other news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

