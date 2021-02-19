Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $137.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.19 and a beta of 1.71. Q2 has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $148.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total value of $3,411,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,792,197.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $254,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,384.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,850 shares of company stock valued at $22,970,117. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

