Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Shutterstock Put Options (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 811 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 996% compared to the average daily volume of 74 put options.

Shares of SSTK opened at $95.19 on Friday. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $94.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 68.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,482 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total transaction of $904,642.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,464,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,489,690.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 22,202 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,915,366.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,311.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,758 shares of company stock valued at $10,794,728. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 628.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

