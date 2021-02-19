Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires 59,476 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,674 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,476 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1,150.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DVN. MKM Partners raised their target price on Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.24.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

