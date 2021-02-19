Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,109 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,491.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 610,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 572,059 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,170,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 756,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,987,000 after acquiring an additional 78,512 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 329,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,267,000 after acquiring an additional 74,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 25.3% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 347,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,623,000 after purchasing an additional 70,136 shares during the period.

NYSE:BURL opened at $264.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $271.74.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.43.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total value of $3,423,450.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,399,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total value of $2,736,073.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724 in the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

