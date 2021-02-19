GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Shares Up 8.5%

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.07. 650,855 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 424% from the average session volume of 124,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 0.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.78% of GigaMedia worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

