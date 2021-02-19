5,257 Shares in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Acquired by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OSH. Newlight Partners LP acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth approximately $2,682,910,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,466,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,825,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,691,000. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,064,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $59.65 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSH shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

In related news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,608,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,510,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,473,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,903,703 shares of company stock worth $470,343,264 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

