Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Welbilt at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Welbilt by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 34,613 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Welbilt by 3,244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

WBT opened at $14.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

