Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 318,200 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,267,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 318,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Chegg were worth $204,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Chegg by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 709.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Chegg during the third quarter worth $43,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHGG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.61.

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $7,437,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,849,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $99,801.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,849.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,042 shares of company stock worth $12,540,155. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHGG opened at $105.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -528.25, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

