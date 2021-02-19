Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permit Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,769. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 34 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,088.20, for a total transaction of $70,998.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,955 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 759 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,978 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CABO opened at $2,065.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,059.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,954.49. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,031.39 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,930.00.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.