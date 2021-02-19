Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 84,527 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,846,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84,527 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 4.97% of FormFactor worth $165,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FORM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,680,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $502,487,000 after purchasing an additional 39,706 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,092,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,967,000 after acquiring an additional 35,635 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in FormFactor by 1.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,133,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 58.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 175,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.66. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FORM shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

