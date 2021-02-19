Primecap Management Co. CA Has $101.29 Million Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,888,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 239,332 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.09% of Stratasys worth $101,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Stratasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSYS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $41.29 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $56.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.80.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

