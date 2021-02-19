Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 62,930 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,816,370 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 62,930 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in eBay were worth $141,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in eBay by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $506,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160,659 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $169,078,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 127.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,610,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $240,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,235 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2,721.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,648 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $111,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in eBay by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,431 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,035 shares of company stock worth $825,073. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $62.80 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $64.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

