Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 893 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $174.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.