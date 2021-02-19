Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $4.61 Million Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 103.7% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COR opened at $120.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $141.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.47.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

