Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.19.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $133.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.26. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $147.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 130.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

