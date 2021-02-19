Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $135.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $96.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.29% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Argus raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.48.

Shares of MAR opened at $131.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.34 and a 200-day moving average of $112.44. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 249.02 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $148.91.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Marriott International will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533 in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 692.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

