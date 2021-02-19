Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $62.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of -83.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $65.42.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $555,228.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,765,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,939,165.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Snap to $81.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

