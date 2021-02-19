Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Insider Joseph Y. Chang Sells 1,125 Shares

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $55,991.25.

NUS opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.48. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 48.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $31,957,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,790,000 after acquiring an additional 367,096 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $13,365,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 202,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 122,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

