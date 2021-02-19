Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles Sells 28,617 Shares

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 28,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $1,741,916.79.

Julius Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Julius Knowles sold 11,561 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $749,384.02.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.36. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $88.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 50.0% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KROS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

