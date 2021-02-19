G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

GIII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

GIII opened at $28.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.85. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $30.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.92.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

