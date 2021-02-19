Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.
Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.47.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.
