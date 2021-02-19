AGF Investments LLC Sells 5,363 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,363 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2,830.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $140.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $144.76.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

