Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.25-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Shares of PEGA opened at $143.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.68 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie upped their target price on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.47.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $132,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at $901,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total transaction of $225,011.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,986 shares of company stock worth $387,300. 51.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

