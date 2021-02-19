SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%.

SPWR stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.19 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58. SunPower has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $57.52.

Get SunPower alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPWR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded SunPower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.