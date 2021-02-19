Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stake Lessened by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,249 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,183.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 398 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

In other Citrix Systems news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $994,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,321,490.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,786 shares of company stock worth $7,628,604. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $132.09 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.90.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

