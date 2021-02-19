Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 18,378 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,378 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $49,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, FBN Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.32.

NYSE ANET opened at $308.85 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $326.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $310.22 and a 200 day moving average of $256.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $406,232.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total value of $32,677,927.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,968.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,530 shares of company stock valued at $78,578,121 over the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

