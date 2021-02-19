Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,786 shares in the company, valued at $19,005,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.05.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $284.64 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.52.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.