K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New $429,000 Investment in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,856,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,435,000 after purchasing an additional 119,233 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 499,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,265,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after buying an additional 42,190 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after acquiring an additional 236,055 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 373,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after acquiring an additional 96,034 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut shares of Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.42.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Big Lots
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
