Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.84. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCPT. TheStreet raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

