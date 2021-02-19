Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 180,745 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,823,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 180,745 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $261,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after buying an additional 23,964 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,777 shares of company stock worth $2,496,960. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $142.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $162.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.72.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

