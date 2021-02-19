Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Issues Earnings Results

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

NYSE FCPT opened at $26.71 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

FCPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.