Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $37.92 Million Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of Carter’s worth $37,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 215.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 271.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 7.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the third quarter valued at $205,000.

CRI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.60.

Carter’s stock opened at $93.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.28 and a 200-day moving average of $88.59. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $58,360.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $485,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,233 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

