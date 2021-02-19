Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Invests $152,000 in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $428,731.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,187. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BB. Scotiabank downgraded BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.

BB stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The business had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

