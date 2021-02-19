Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1,467.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -403.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $12.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynga news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $101,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 895,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,464.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 266,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $2,394,819.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,726,575 shares of company stock worth $27,498,970. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZNGA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

