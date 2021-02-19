K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STN. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Stantec by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,143,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,828,000 after acquiring an additional 202,006 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,677,000 after purchasing an additional 677,022 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Stantec by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,731,000 after buying an additional 459,396 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 841,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after buying an additional 323,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Stantec by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 112,434 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STN stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins upped their target price on Stantec from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.32.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

