K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New $927,000 Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 22.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,964,000 after purchasing an additional 407,772 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,691,000 after buying an additional 1,156,192 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,303,000 after acquiring an additional 45,112 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,157,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,232,000 after acquiring an additional 114,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.47.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $141.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.09 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,396,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,391 shares of company stock worth $10,545,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.