78,260 Shares in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MCAC) Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MCAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 78,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $4,568,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $863,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,598,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Mountain Crest Acquisition stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a pleasure and leisure company. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

