K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 61,000 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 103.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SH opened at $17.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

